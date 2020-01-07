Diet Sabya and netizens CALL OUT a magazine for photoshopping Kareena Kapoor's legs making them unrecognisable

The popular Instagram fashion-critic handle shared the post of a popular magazine that is flooded with comments calling them out for photoshopping the actress.

For the longest time, professionally shot pictures of celebrities gave women unrealistic expectations of their bodies. Put together makeup, perfectly sculpted figures, hair always in place and models and actresses always looking their best, let many women believe that they did not match up to the beauty standard being set. Over time, this changed with the publications being called out for retouching pictures. Everything from 's underarms being brightened, 's skin tone being lightened by multiple shades, Jacqueline Fernandez's lips and face retouched to an extent where she was unrecognisable and so much more.

The Begum of Bollywood was the most recent to be subject to a photoshop fail recently by Grazia magazine. The actress was photographed striking a pose and looking comfortable on a plush bed, in a pastel blue romper. While the actress looked gorgeous as ever, her toned legs looked incredibly retouched. Netizens were quick to notice this and left comments too, calling out the photoshop fail! "You should be ashamed for projecting such unreal standards, in this day and age, where now apparently women need to make their knees disappear!" one user commented pointing out the rookie mistake.

Popular fashion critic on Instagram who chooses to remain anonymous also brought up the issue by posting it on their Instagram story with a reader's comment. "She's so beautiful why did they have to edit the picture so much,, and by that i mean they forhot to edit the calves in the shadow behind!"

Diet Sabya kept it simple by captioning the picture with a simple "Why" followed by the laughing emoji.

