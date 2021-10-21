Diet Sabya calls out Alula for copying Peter Do & Materiel's designs that put their blazer dress together

It doesn't take forever for Diet Sabya to keep a tab on designers, celebrities or television shows that obtrusively engage in plagiarism. Being unapologetically bold, the official fashion inspector does the job real good and calls out people time and again when they straight up indulge in dupe business or that's anything close to being copied with tweaks.

Another day in the life of this widely known Instagram account that shares what they call Gandi Copy moments had something to do with the New York-based brand, Peter Do, Materiel from Tbilisi, and the homegrown clothing brand, Alula. The latter is said to have copied four designs from the former brands to create their forest green Maud blazer dress. And, Sukriti Grover styled actress Kriti Sanon in this dress recently as she kick-started her upcoming movie Hum Do Hamare Do's promotion that is soon to drop by the end of this month.

Diet Sabya shared another story yesterday that read, “Guys, all love for young brands but is this a copy of the Peter Do? Hi Alula.” Which came with images of the starlet wearing Alula’s dress and designs of Peter do that appeared via blazer dress with belt and a blazer with a wide opening at the back.

There was more to the dramatic day as Diet Sabya received a reply to the story from an account that had a message, “Please leave our Kriti for a day.” To this, they had another beefing reply at hand. “Guys. She’s an A-lister with an easy 7-figure+ paycheck. Don’t think she REALLY cares about this criticism. But man, she needs to be dressed better. She deserves better. That’s all.”

(From left to right- Alula, Materiel, & Peter Do)

Taking to their feed, DS shared a post that had a massive resemblance to that of what the actress had donned. A carousel was put out that bore collages of Materiel’s pink blazer dress alongside Kriti’s blazer dress. It also had a girl dressed in a grey blazer set which featured front and back cut-out details.

