Diet Sabya calls out Madhuri Dixit's designer for copying Versace; Later calls her a legend

In an attempt to teach the kids fashion history, Diet Sabya calls out Madhuri Dixit's designer for copying Versace and Ana Singh takes the cake off with her reply. Find out more

The infamous anonymous fashion police is back at it with his/her posts which they like to call #GandiCopy. For the unversed, the social media account is known to call out people and designers who plagiarize designs of other fashion houses. While some ensembles are 'inspired', others look like blatant copies of the original design or more like a duplicate.

Yesterday, DS took to Instagram and shared a post yet again. This time around, the anonymous user gave the world a lesson on fashion history and shared a video of dancing in the iconic song, Kabhi Akhiyan Milaoon Kabhi from the 1995 movie, Raja. In the song, she is seen wearing a colourful jacket along with a cropped blouse underneath. The video gets cut to another clip from 1992 where model Christy Turlington Burns is seen wearing a more sparkling number of the same colourful jacket and walking the ramp for Versace.

Diet Sabya called out the designer and captioned this video, ‘Did you know? The real tea is that @anasingh5 created a rather modest version of Gianni @versace’s iconic 1992 collection — worn by @cturlington — for @madhuridixitnene’s iconic Raja song (released in 1995). Happy #25yearsofraja (Documenting this for fun so that kids can enjoy some fashion history)’

Madhuri Dixit's designer, Ana Singh was quick to reply and gave the exact reference of where she got the design from. She was real about the sourcing struggles then and replied saying, 'My director sent me a refrence to make so the call was not mine . Access to clothes was impossible and requirement needed to be fulfilled . I was sent the book vanitas by gianni versace . Just did the job And sorry but no sorry its a excellent copy.’

Since Ana was so upfront about the allegations made and took it sportingly, DS called her a legend in the comments and on the story. The story was later shared by Singh.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

