Diet Sabya calls out Priyanka Chopra Jonas for wearing ‘Racist & Homophobic’ Dolce & Gabbana & here’s the tea

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gets called out by Diet Sabya for wearing ‘racist and homophobic brand, Dolce & Gabbana for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Check it out

Things have changed in the past few years and whether you’re wearing an outfit that is off or unintentionally supporting a brand that does not value the people, it’s easy to get called out. Dolce & Gabbana is one such brand that hasn’t struck a positive chord with the people of the world. D&G has been called out multiple times for being homophobic and racist and the ‘cancel culture’ has seen people ditching the brand altogether.

For the unversed, Stefano Gabbana allegedly made racist comments on Chinese people back in 2018 and Diet Prada caught hold of those screenshots and made it public. Soon after that, celebs, stylists and fashion enthusiasts were quick to boycott the brand. A sort of a revolution took place where most of these influencing individuals in fashion realised they no longer wanted to be associated with the brand. A lot of shows were cancelled and D&G’s business took a massive hit.

Fast-forward to today, 24th May 2021, Jonas walked the Billboard Music Award wearing a custom-made Dolce & Gabbana dress and the world is shook. Just hours after the actress walked the red carpet in D&G, a lot of people took offence by the association. Diet Sabya was quick to call out the actress on its social media feed pointing out how ‘Pri wore the problematic brand.’

DS further showed its ‘astronomical disappointment’ towards her stylist Law Roach who is known for his activism and support towards the LGBTQ+ community. In an interview with Paper magazine, he also said, ‘ Any time you offend an entire group of people there is a problem. But am I also a person who thinks that people deserve to see what they did wrong and to correct and to be forgiven for things? Yes, I do. So I never had a stance on Dolce and if my clients should wear it.’

Here’s all the tea that you should know about. What are your thoughts about PeeCee wearing Dolce & Gabbana? Let us know in the comments section below.

