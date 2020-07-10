Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi proves she is like a girl next door with her effortless style

Dil Bechara actress’s style seems to like every girl next door and it’s time you take some inspiration! Check it out

We have a new actress on the block and it is none other than Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star and Dil Bechara actress, Sanjana Sanghi. The actress who proudly released the title track of the movie today named Dil Bechara thanked the audience for the love that she received with the trailer. As soon as we saw her post, we went down on her feed to check out some BTS pictures and while at it, we found quite a lot of posts where she is seen posing and making the most of her laid back style.

While scrolling more we found that she is like a girl next door with laidback and effortless style that is enough to make a statement. From departmental stores to the balcony, she leaves no space without clicking a gorgeous photograph in her outfits. Here are a few of them that managed to steal our hearts!

If you know us, you know we’re big on effortless desi attires and she seems to ove them too. With simple chikankari kurtas, minimal makeup and chunky silver jewellery, she knows all the right ways to look good even with the simplest of attires.

While we are at it, let’s not forget the fact that the Dil Bechara actress is just 23-year-old and as much as she makes a good case for a simple kurta, Sanghi has made quite an impact with her trendy ensembles!

The petite actress also makes quite the case for the Canadian Tuxedo aka denim on denim attire and it’s all the style cues you need!

Adding to it, here are some of her desi looks that we absolutely loved!

