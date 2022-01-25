Dior's Maria Grazia Chiuri collaborated with Indian artists for scenography of label's Haute-Couture SS22 show

Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri has taken the luxury fashion house to new heights with her constant need to step out of her comfort zone. For the luxury French fashion house's latest show, the Spring/Summer 2022 collection at the Paris Fashion Week, the creative director wanted to shed light on her creative dialogue with India.

She did so by bringing together two artists, the couple Madhvi and Manu Parekh, to create the backdrop or scenography for the show. Dior's show at the Paris Fashion Week featured the work of the two artists, which entirely covered the walls of the runway and were made by the ateliers at the Chanakya School of Craft, according to embroidery techniques, under the direction of Nehal Shah and Karishma Swali, one half of the label, JADE, by Monica and Karishma.

"An inspiring creative dialogue, collective, exalting virtuoso skills, where embroidery is transformed into a collaborative mode of expression, at the crossroads of art and craft," s statement released by Dior read about the collaboration between the luxury label and the artists.

The Chanakya School of Craft also shared BTS pictures of the creative director. 'There are no words to express the joy we have experienced through this incredible and immersive collaboration," the caption read.

Maria Grazia Chiuri also took to her Instagram to share her journey with embroidery and India. "Embroidery as a central point, not as a decorative element, but as a design action that gives structure to the material," Chiurui shared in one post.

She also shared a range of images of the set runway show before the guests and models hit the runway. "Their work differs from a formal point of view but is incredibly akin because of their common cultural roots and figurative tradition," her caption about working with the artists read.

