Dior's Paris Fashion Week show CRASHED by Extinction Rebellion protestor; Viewers thought it was part of show

An Extinction Rebellion protestor crashed the Dior Womenswear Spring Summer 2021 show at the Paris Fashion Week with a slogan that read, "We are all fashion victims".

Where there are fashion shows, there are protestors. The latest brand to be subject to a protestor crashing the show, was Dior. The Spring/Summer 2021 show that was part of Paris Fashion Week and took place last week, was gatecrashed by a protestor from an activist group called Extinction Rebellion.

The woman who gatecrashed the show carried a banner that read, "We are all fashion victims" in bold letters. A report by WWD suggests that the group claimed responsibility for the protest and were seen outside as well, holding similar banners.

This move caused confusion among guests as the protester seemed to fit right in between the lineup on the runway.

Recently, the brand with Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri has been featuring protest-like messaging in the recent past runway shows with outfits reading out slogans like 'We should all be feminists' and 'Why have there been no great women artists?' on the runway.

This move though was a surprise for everybody, Chairman and CEO of Christian Dior told WWD. "It was so well done, you couldn't tell what it was."

In addition, Sidney Toledano the chairman of LVMH group too added that he had no idea what was going on! "I saw the girl go past, and it looked like she was walking in the show," she said and added that he didn't think the brand was destroying the planet. "We're committed to reducing our environmental impact by cutting our carbon dioxide emissions, tracing our raw materials and so forth," said the chairman and added that she didn't think the protestors should be targeting them. "I think there are industries that pollute much more," Toledano said.

