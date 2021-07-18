Disha, Kareena Kapoor to Anushka Sharma: Stars who looked GLAM in outfits by Designer of the week: Shehla Khan

As the designer completes around 10 years in the industry today, we delve into some of Shehla Khan's most popular creations as she tells us how she's managed to create a niche for herself and more.

Around 10 years ago, back in 2011, Shehla Khan opened her own studio in Colaba, Mumbai. Since then, the designer who is known for giving a sexy and sophisticated spin to classic Indian couture outfits has befriended and is the go-to for numerous celebrities who swear by her creations.

The designer has multiple times said that she was born into the world of fashion. "I believe it's ingrained in me," says the designer whose father's company created embroidery for international high fashion labels. Khan is keen on carrying forward his legacy and believes, if not for starting her own label, she'd follow his footsteps. "I intend to do that anyway in time," she says.

Designer Shehla Khan

In a decade, Khan has seen trends and fads come and go. But the one thing that's remained constant for her is, "My aesthetic and the brand essence," opines the designer who has managed to create a niche in the market without sticking to any norms or trends. "It is very important to stay true to your craft. I believe in what I know best and try to reinvent and build upon what I know," she asserts.

At the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2016 wore a Shehla Khan ensemble featuring a black lace bralette and caplet and a high waisted white skirt with a thigh-high slit.

For the celebration of 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Janhvi Kapoor looked regal in a neon slip gown with a large flare and thigh-high slit by Shehla Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked smoking hot in a black bralette and matching ruched skirt paired with a sheer jacket by Shehla Khan for the music launch of Veere Di Wedding.

Today, the competition in the field of fashion is tough. But the way to move forward according to Khan is to stay true to oneself. "Give your hardest and best every single day and no matter what the competition or circumstances, you just have to keep pushing forward."

Kiara Advani looked breath-taking in a sheer saree with shimmery gold embellishments and sequin work scattered all over, paired with a champagne gold strapless blouse, by Shehla Khan.

The designer's favourite muse, Ahuja raised the bar high in a black saree paired with a corset, attached organza puffy sleeves and cape, by Shehla Khan.

Tara Sutaria played showstopper for the designer's collection in a romantic white blouse with sequin straps, paired with a white sheer lehenga with floral applique work all over it.

The designer has experimented with elements like velvet, lace, ruffles and florals, to name a few and stuck true to her aesthetic. We're inquisitive about what she hasn't explored and would like to soon. "Something I want to do in the near future is to give my own take on luxury denim! Waiting for the right moment to introduce denim as couture, hopefully soon!" she shares excitedly.

Bhumi Pednekar picked out a tulle lehenga and paired it with an ivory halter-style blouse as she played showstopper for one of Khan's shows.

Malang star 's risque factor was high in a strapless Shehla Khan dress which bore an ab cut-out and a high-low hemline with a ruffle lace added to this.

Jacqueline Fernandez picked out a powder blue Shehla Khan organza saree with a bustier-style blouse and gave it an old Hollywood spin by pulling her hair up into an elegant bun.

Rakul Preet Singh looked divine in a lilac drape that she styled with a halter-neck blouse and contrasting emerald jewels.

Her future goal and plans? "Women power, be it in Bollywood or any industry. And of course my upcoming Winter/Festive collection 2021/22," she closes off.

