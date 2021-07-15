Disha Parmar is a GLOWING bride to be in a traditional gharara set for her Mehendi ceremony with Rahul Vaidya

The wedding festivities are in full swing! Rahul and Disha are all set to tie the knot this weekend and the duo gave us a look at their outfits from their Mehendi ceremony last night. Take a look!

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are the current IT couple in Tinsel town. The duo has been dating for a while and is all set to tie the knot this weekend.

Kicking off their wedding festivities, the duo has been giving us a peek into their celebration through their Instagram handles. But post their mehendi ceremony yesterday, Rahul and Disha stepped out and we got a full view of their outfits!

Keeping her look simple, Disha picked out a rani pink short kurta with minimal mirror work on it. She paired the strappy top with a pair of cream gharara pants and juttis that matched her kurta. While her outfit was simple, the actress went heavy with her accessories and opted for a matching necklace and earrings set to accessorise her look. She even gave us a peek at her intricate mehendi design!

Disha's makeup was all about the glamorous bridal glow. Rose-tinted cheeks, defined cat eyes, a brown lip and her hair pulled neatly away from her face into a half-up manner.

Beside her, Rahul Vaidya kept it simple in a pastel green silk kurta with gold detailing around the yoke and brown leather shoes.

The couple looked elated in their traditional attires and we certainly couldn't take our eyes off them! We can't wait to see what the duo wears for the next few events and finally for their wedding on July 16th.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s OOTD is simple and relatable for every girl out there; Yay or Nay?

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×