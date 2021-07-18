Disha Parmar's wedding outfits from her bachelorette to reception are all things glitzy and we are in AWE

Let's take a sartorial tour to learn what Disha Parmar's picks were for all five events.

Gearing up for one’s wedding comes with a heart full of dreams and only the couple would know what would lead up to that unmatchable excitement. Getting to the roots from picking out outfits to hunting for ideal venues, easily demands zeal and patience. Weddings across the globe are slowly being kicked off and people are seen veering towards intimate and glamorous celebrations as per their comfort. Last week was no less than a delight to our eyes as we witnessed Disha Parmar’s and Rahul Vaidya’s wedding via pictures and videos which was nothing but personified cuteness overloaded.

We remained hooked to our seats and followed all events closely to understand what went down in the making of their wedding celebrations as a whole. We’re here today to give you a low-down of what Disha wore from her bachelorette to the last function i.e., sangeet.

Bachelorette parties are mostly fuelled with brides opting for dresses. But, the Woh Apna Sa star skipped this route to pick out a black cropped top and utility blue pants. With the black sash that had the bride to be printed in gold and double-layered necklaces, she made for an “I-didn’t-see-that-coming” outfit. Posing right with a pout!

Don’t we all need a little colour to glam up our day? Disha did that and more on her Mehendi day in a two-piece set that entailed a strappy pink kurta adorned with mirror work that was immaculately outlined in gold threads. She paired it up with cream gharara pants that were embroidered in gold threadwork around the knee area. She powered up her look with a necklace, earrings, and pink juttis that suited her kurta. Look at them smile bright!

Making yellow shade the norm of the Haldi just like most brides, Disha donned a sleeveless dress that looked comfortable as she revelled in a gorgeous glow that was emanated by Haldi.

Reds are a common hue but brides look effortlessly fabulous in this hue. The diva proved this to be true as she opted for an Asal By Abu Sandeep ghagra from the dancing peacock collection. Her pink dupatta that acted as a veil was intricately embroidered with abla while her lehenga featured gota work that was rightly complemented with peacock designs in shades of silver and gold. The bridal trousseau had more elements like a necklace, maang tikka, nose pin, earrings, and chooriyan. We loved every detail that went into making this top-notch big day look.

Even the hard-to-please will melt away when there’s a saree gown under the spotlight. For the reception, Disha draped a Dolly J lycra fabric saree that was beautified with sequins spread all over the sparkly attire. She clubbed it with an embroidered sleeveless net blouse and a detachable belt cinched perfectly.

The last event had to call in extra glamour and shine as it was starry affair. So, the gorgeous girl didn’t turn back from perking it up. She dazzled in a Nikaza Asian Couture navy blue lehenga set. It was bedecked with a blend of sequins and crystals. The sleeveless top had dreamy waterfall beads woven into tassels that were attached to the straps. One thing that remained our favourite from her wedding to the sangeet was that she didn’t take off her red chooriyan.

The kinda glow goals we'd love to meet! For the post-wedding day brunch, Disha wore a yellow bakhiya boxy kurta which was rounded off with memoni and a stole by ASAL by Abu Sandeep.

Which outfit did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

