Disha Patani to Alia Bhatt: Bodycon dresses, mutton sleeve tops & more STYLISH looks from Bollywood yesterday

Check out the most stylish looks by Bollywood actresses from yesterday!

Bollywood divas have a sense of fashion like no other. Be it the hottest trends or latest styles, they know how to pick out things that not just suit their body types but also show off their features. They can seamlessly don anything from bodycon dresses to ethnic outfits, gym looks and airport looks, all with equal ease! Trust the whos-who of the industry from to to , to look their stylish best no matter where they are heading to!

Keeping that in mind, check out the most stylish looks from yesterday that deserve all the attention!

Disha Patani

The Malang actress picked out a bright red bodycon dress for the success party of Malang. The diva's dress featured a square neckline with a ruched pattern and ended high above at her thighs. She paired this with black strappy stilettos and completed her look with deep red eyeshadow and her luscious locks styled into loose, beachy waves.

Alia Bhatt

The Brahmastra actress was spotted out in the city in a casual avatar. She picked out a white top with large, mutton sleeves and paired it with a pair of loose denims and white sneakers. Her hair was pulled back and no makeup completed her look.

Anushka Sharma

Spotted at the airport, Anushka kept it simple with an all-black elegant look. A black top paired with black jeans and a crossbody Louis Vuitton bag, the actress completed her look with strap-on sandals and no makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor

Stepping out of the gym, Janhvi picked out a simple outfit that included a bright red v-neck tee and simple white shorts. She carried with her, her current favourite off-white bag while her long locks were left loose. Pink slippers completed the Dhadak actress' easy fuss-free look.

Which actress' style are you most impressed by? Comment below and let us know.

