Disha Patani in an Asal by Abu Sandeep anarkali showed us the PERFECT attire for a wedding guest; Yay or Nay?

The wedding season is probably upon us all around the year. With so many wedding invites awaiting your approval in your inbox, comes a bigger wishlist of what outfit would be the apt choice. Ethnic ensembles are primed as the first choice when you're looking for something on-trend and elegant. Here's an Anarkali that's perfect for a wedding guest.

has always been the prettiest wedding guest. From anarkalis to lehengas, we’ve been a crazy fan of the Malang actress who not only nails athleisure outfits but also considers a desi attire to be quintessential in turning up the glam at all weddings. The diva posted pictures of herself all decked up and live snippets from the wedding location with the bride and groom in it. Aastha Sharma styled the starlet in an Asal by Abu Sandeep pastel green Anarkali. The floor-length number featured white embroidery on the net fabric which was intricately woven along with mini silver beads. It also came with a scooped neckline which needed no necklace to keep it elevated, the magic lied in the contrasting orange border which was attached to the hemline as well.

A matching sheer dupatta also made for a show-stealing moment with a green border that matched Disha’s Anarkali suit and oh, the embroidery has us swooned to no bounds. It also had a back tying detail with orange beads. And, her OOTD was complemented with pearl earrings from Minerali, Diosa Paris by Darshan Dave fingerings, and Fizzy goblet juttis. With her mane left open into soft waves, well-lit skin coupled with glossy pink lips, and neatly groomed eyebrows, her wedding guest look was signed off with perfection.

What are your views about this look? YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

