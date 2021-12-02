Disha Patani is a blazin’ beauty with a ruched bodycon dress & Louis Vuitton's shoulder bag: Yay or Nay?

Body-hugging dresses are always on trend given it's a no-strenuous task to style and feels super alight to carry around. It also plays big on how easy it can get to just cling onto your body so perfectly. In monochrome, tie-dye, or more, these dresses are an absolute gem that can kickstart the glamour the minute you don it.

With the social season (double the weddings, events, and parties) upon us, here's an impressive reference you'd add to your dressing-up repertoire. You probably can never get the best of bodycon dresses without Disha Patani as your style icon. She’s got fabulous ones and how does it look nothing less than sublime on her every single time? Well, here’s how to channel the inner sultriness in you with much panache.

The Malang starlet was photographed yesterday at the Tadap movie screening and what a celebrity-studded event it was. From Indian cricketers to faces of Bollywood, it truly was lit and so was Disha there in attendance looking every bit mind-blowing. She picked out a brown ruched body-hugging dress which stuck tight to her curves, played quite the key role in making a statement.

The mini strappy dress was designed with a t-shirt fabric and came with a square neckline and had a defined ruched aesthetic even at the sides. It’s a simple dress that looks super casual but what makes it phenomenal, you ask? It’s the play of accessories she’s incorporated into her look. Her stilettos with fringe details and Louis Vuitton mini evening pochette shoulder bag with a gold chain that costs approximately Rs 1,15,406.83 were the eye-catchers.

Disha nailed her look with a gold chain that entailed a cross pendant, rings, and hoops. Her hair was left down with soft waves and she again swore by her go-to makeup look that is dewy skin, mini winged eyeliner, and a pout coloured with dual shades of red and orange.



Is this look a YAY or NAY? Where would you wear this dress to? Let us know in the comments below.

