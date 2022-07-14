Disha Patani 'blue' our minds like it's chic in a one-shoulder bodysuit and ripped jeans; Yay or Nay?

Just a heads up: It's no summer, rains are in. We know it but our hearts seem to deny it all. That's why cut-out dresses, crop tops, and one-shoulder outfits are still trending all strong. Look at your celebrities and tell us we're right about this. The monsoon sure has nothing on us because bare your skin like a stunner is the new norm. Disha Patani adhered to another sensuous style, a lot casual and cool in a super blue look for her movie promotions.

Here, join us as we relish in the beauty of what summer left us with. Lock down this unbeatably cool look rocked by the Ek Villain Returns actress. Her OOTD was coordinated in two shades of blue, an azure bodysuit and yale jeans. Disha wore a one-shoulder ensemble as a body-hugging top which featured cut-out strappy detail and a deep neckline. Well-fitted and tucked-inside ripped denim pants, the straight-fit number had a relaxed silhouette.

Ideal for dates or lunches, keep it quirky and fun with multi-coloured metallic sneakers to bring some spark to your almost monotone look. The footwear stands out and that's the whole point of doling out a look. Accessorise yourself up with cute heart-shaped earrings and rings and keep it extremely easy on the eye because going extra with chains wouldn't complement your top. Add light to your eyelids with shimmery eyeshadow and ornate stickers which are all the rage in the beauty sphere at the moment. Disha's side-parted wavy hairdo sat beautifully on her.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 Celebs who aced party-ready style in white shirt dresses