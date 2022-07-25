Disha Patani in a bodysuit and baggy pants brings a mellow monotone mood forward in yellow; Yay or Nay?

Happy yellow season once again. Ultra-sexy outfits are shaking our feeds repeatedly, despite the pool of regulars we tend to seek now like sweatshirts and pullovers. There's an evident shift in the season as we can see and feel it simultaneously. Have you been in an instance when you felt the urge to step back into summertime days? Well, most of us spent spectacularly stylish moments with bodysuits when we felt the world was literally vacationing with and around us, isn't it? If you still happen to pursue those bright days, here's a winning comeback reference of Disha Patani in a bodysuit.

Bodysuits are suited to play a style stunt beyond the beach giving it extended access to be worn out and about. Your favourite stars have set us up with the best kind of inspiration during the days gone by and this airport look by the Ek Villain Returns actress will get you reunited with the fire emoticon.

Pictured at the airport this morning, Disha kept her look monotone in yellow. Often bursting her days and nights with mini dresses, corset tops, shorts, and plunging necklines, she rocked a bodice-hugging bodysuit that had side cut-outs towards its hem. This strappy number was clubbed with loose-fitting, low-rise baggy pants. She didn't hold back on the coolness as she rocked white sneakers to go with her travel look.

Disha chose Bimba Y Lola's crossbody grey nylon bag and black sunnies. Her hairdo leaned towards a side part and was left down. The starlet concealed her eyebrows and her lips had peach lipstick spread on them.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

