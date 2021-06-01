Disha Patani can't get enough of corsets: 5 Times she showed us how to rock the current trend

Be it in the form of dresses or tops, Disha can't get enough of corset-style outfits. Take a look at how the millennial icon styles them!

From MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to Baaghi 2, Malang and now Radhe, has come a long way. She has proven that she can shake a leg on screen and off it and given us fashion goals with her perfectly shaped frame. Be it for brunch or a red carpet, the actor's style is always on point.

Known for her less-is-more vibe, the millennial star is cued in on trends. One trend she can't seem to get enough of is wearing corsets!

Raiding the temperature, Disha wore a black leather zip-up corset to make for an edgy look. She styled the strapless number with faded denim jeans and a statement black belt with a gold buckle. Keeping her accessories to a minimum, a beaded bracelet and elegant barely-there dainty heart necklace completed her look. Smokey eyes and her hair styled into messy waves only added to this perfect Friday night look.

What's there in black must also be present in white. The Radhe actress donned a bustier-style white corset top with lace detailing. Corsets paired with jeans seem to be the 28-year-old actress' favourite for she styled this number with classic blue distressed jeans and boots. Layered necklaces and her hair styled in a messy manner, completed this rocker/chic look.

When she wants to give her outfit a girly twist, all Disha does is add a skirt to her look. She picked out a hot pink corset top and added a matching pink flared skirt over it for a shoot. With her hair styled into tight curls and glittery makeup, Disha was all set!

Not just tops, Disha even wears the corset in the form of dresses! Case in point, this shimmery blue strapless bodycon corset-style dress that she wore for an event but still managed to get a click in for her Instagram. As if the outfit wasn't sexy enough it even featured a thigh-high slit that showed off her toned leg.

Hopping on the neon trend, we weren't surprised when Disha sported the shade in the form of her favourite outfit - the corset. Strapless numbers seem to be her favourite and this trendy neon one that shaped her frame, paired over blue jeans and a black belt, completed the actress' contrasting look.

Do you love corsets as much as Disha does? Which of her looks is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

