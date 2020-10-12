Disha Patani can't get enough of floral dresses: 8 Flirty outfits we LOVE

Bodycon to maxi numbers, all Disha needs are floral dresses to get her day going! Take a look at our favourites so far.

After her debut in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, made waves across the country. She radiated a girl-next-door type of charm, had a slender frame, gorgeous locks and knew how to dance. The actress has since done multiple films and showed us her moves on screen.

One thing Disha can't get enough of though, are fun, romantic and flirty floral dresses. She keeps a keen lookout for them and manages to switch up her looks based on her outfits.

We love this tangerine strappy bodycon number with lovely floral pink embroidery all over the dress. To match, Disha opted for bright pink eyeshadow to make for an innovative makeup look and match the vibrant ootd!

Keeping it simple with her next look, Disha rocked a simple white mini dress with yellow daisies on it, to switch up her quarantine look. Since she was at home, Disha went easy on her makeup and completed her look with pink lips.

For yet another quarantine look, Disha dipped into her closet and picked out a white dress with blue floral motifs on it. She showed off the strappy backless feature of the dress that made for the perfect summer outfit to beat the heat.

While running errands in the city, Disha proved that if there was something she could fall back on, it was her florals! She picked a simple white skater dress with bright red and pink flowers on it. Styled with white sneakers and a black fanny pack, she kept her look simple yet stylish.

For the screening of Super 30, Disha Patani gave her mini dresses a break and picked out a maxi wrap dress with a high-low hemline and a plunging neckline. The pink floral number bore tan botanical prints on it. She styled the elegant look with red stilettos and her hair styled into messy waves.

Keeping it simple at an event, Disha picked out a colourful simple skater dress that she styled with tan sandals and her hair styled into loose waves.

Giving maxi dresses another spin, Disha picked out yet another wrap number and styled it with chunky white sneakers and a matching bag with her luscious locks left loose.

Even when on the runway, Disha can't keep away from florals. She looked radiant when she played showstopper for Label Ritu Kumar and donned a white playsuit beneath a sheer embroidered white high-low dress, making for the perfect look for a date night out!

Which of Disha's floral dresses is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif: 6 Times celebs pulled off neutral looks from head to toe

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×