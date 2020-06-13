  1. Home
  2. fashion

Disha Patani is the CEO of the thigh-high slit dress club! Here’s proof.

On the lass’ birthday, we rounded up our favourite looks where she rocked the big slit trend.
5575 reads Mumbai Updated: June 13, 2020 11:49 am
Disha Patani is the CEO of the thigh-high slit dress club! Here’s proof. Disha Patani is the CEO of the thigh-high slit dress club! Here’s proof.
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

There’s one thing we know about Disha Patani, she never skips leg day. Disha has always been at the forefront of the fashion circuit. There isn’t a trend that she hasn’t tried. When it comes to her personal style she leans towards athleisure but she cleans up pretty nicely too. 

When she fancies up she’s seen in beautiful and glam outfits with one MAJOR detail, the slit. She’s usually seen sporting thigh-high slits or an asymmetrical bodycon silhouette. So on her birthday, we decided to round up all of her glam outfits in one list. 

Here’s Disha Patani and every time she was the poster child for ‘legs for days’. 

She attended a movie screening in this Oh Polly two-piece. The skirt had a sarong silhouette with fringe. 

Then we saw her in this gorgeous red-hot OUD Paris suit dress for another movie screening. The slit brought this wrap dress together but we love how she wore flats with this look. LOVE! 

Then it was this black tube gown by Aiisha Ramadan. The slit this time had a lace garter detailing which made this piece look risqué. 

Channelling her inner Beyoncé in this Ivy Park body-hugging number with combat boots. Can we say FIERCE? 

It was time for all bling everything. Bringing Christmas home in the summer, Disha lit up in the Yousef Aljasmi asymmetrical halter dress. We think we’ve made our point. Well here’s wishing the bombshell a happy birthday! 

ALSO READ | Disha Patani to Alia Bhatt: Bodycon dresses, mutton sleeve tops & more STYLISH looks from Bollywood yesterday

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashio

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Anonymous 35 minutes ago

Indian JLo!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement