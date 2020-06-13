Disha Patani is the CEO of the thigh-high slit dress club! Here’s proof.

On the lass’ birthday, we rounded up our favourite looks where she rocked the big slit trend.

There’s one thing we know about , she never skips leg day. Disha has always been at the forefront of the fashion circuit. There isn’t a trend that she hasn’t tried. When it comes to her personal style she leans towards athleisure but she cleans up pretty nicely too.

When she fancies up she’s seen in beautiful and glam outfits with one MAJOR detail, the slit. She’s usually seen sporting thigh-high slits or an asymmetrical bodycon silhouette. So on her birthday, we decided to round up all of her glam outfits in one list.

Here’s Disha Patani and every time she was the poster child for ‘legs for days’.

She attended a movie screening in this Oh Polly two-piece. The skirt had a sarong silhouette with fringe.

Then we saw her in this gorgeous red-hot OUD Paris suit dress for another movie screening. The slit brought this wrap dress together but we love how she wore flats with this look. LOVE!

Then it was this black tube gown by Aiisha Ramadan. The slit this time had a lace garter detailing which made this piece look risqué.

Channelling her inner Beyoncé in this Ivy Park body-hugging number with combat boots. Can we say FIERCE?

It was time for all bling everything. Bringing Christmas home in the summer, Disha lit up in the Yousef Aljasmi asymmetrical halter dress. We think we’ve made our point. Well here’s wishing the bombshell a happy birthday!

ALSO READ | Disha Patani to Alia Bhatt: Bodycon dresses, mutton sleeve tops & more STYLISH looks from Bollywood yesterday

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashio

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×