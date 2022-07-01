Disha Patani in a co-ord maxi skirt and crop top proves the bombshell summer days are back; Yay or Nay?

A black ensemble is ever the star that impacts our closet choices. It's mega flattering and no other hue can exude the effortless beauty it holds. Even the soaring temperatures have zero influence on how much we trust this chic colour. We believe just like us you too need no more convincing for all of the best things can be found in this edit. An ideal monsoon fashion routine is to see a departure from crop tops, dresses, skirts, and the like. But, we're here to exactly bring the opposite to your screen with Disha Patani's latest outfit.

Sultry days in times of rain? Holy. Goodness. Disha! For the trailer launch of her upcoming film, Ek Villain Returns, the entire acting crew showed up in monochrome outfits which reciprocated the colour palette of their movie poster. As fashion is our forte, this head-to-toe black look is next-in-line to be replicated. The 30-year-old rocked a strappy halter-neck top with a plunging neckline and to perfectly complement her toned body, this cropped midriff-baring number was clubbed with a bodycon maxi skirt.

This monotone skirt had a V-shaped waistline and drawstring detail attached over the ruched feature. Boots are back lovelies and there's no other way cool can be defined to us any better. She rocked matching heeled booties and chose tasseled studded silver drop earrings and double bangles to accessorise her look. Add some shimmering oil to your skin or even a bronzer works like magic. Disha's side-parted hair was left down as curls and her dewy makeup included glossy peach pout, kohl, and lots of highlighter.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

