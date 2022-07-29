Disha Patani in a corset top and bootcut jeans took on the sultry glam show; Yay or Nay?

Don't know about you but looking forward to a Friday on the first day of the week is naturally how our minds work. Also igniting the movie buff in us is the fact that a new movie gets to be seen only to make for a Friyay. Turns out that today is doubly special given the record that Goodluck Jerry and EK Villain Returns will officially make their way to cinema halls. The ritual was followed last night where the star troupe got to drop by to the premiere screening and guess what the latter movie's actors showed up in? Black!

The code was set fashionably right and stars being stars in the Bollywood land, it was done. Let's break down a look that can be described as good for a date night. Disha Patani blended a black and blue OOTN as she rocked deep blue shaded bootcut jeans which featured a high waist. Locked and further put on a natty track was the black crop top curated with a corset that also had a plunging neckline, a structured boning, a front-zipper detail, and sheer lace embroidered fabric on both the sides which had mini floral patterns.

The strappy number also had its neckline adorned with cute lace embroidery and that is exactly what it takes to add in a glamorous edge. Disha's look was styled with black heeled boots and a gold chain with a floral emerald pendant and studded earrings. Her skin bore a dewy makeup with some perfects like winged eyeliner, glossy lips, and mascara-defined eyelashes. The diva's hairdo looked voluminous with textured waves and a side part.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

