Disha Patani in David Koma's lilac cami dress has us lost blissfully in a world of party glamour; Yay or Nay?

As the sultry season brings a breath of hotness into our lives, we can't do glam that doesn't scream the right fashion words. Ours is the one that loves a look being served as a 'lewk'. As we continue to camp on the zone of looks that thrive on the oomph factor, here's one that caught our eyes and if you may allow us to say it again, we like it bold! Mini dresses are all the mood right now and when is not a good day to party?

Last night witnessed a starry blast as B-town celebrities headed to watch the premiere of Heropanti 2. They showed up like chic dressers but there's always somebody who drops it hot like the treat we need. Turns out, it's the fashionista, Disha Patani. Her giving in attendance was the most obvious move and may we declare that lilac is our favourite hue?

The Malang actress was styled by Aastha Sharma in David Koma's bodycon dress that featured a cut-out bustier detail and had it wholly covered with a lace embroidered strapless bra. This mini number came with spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. Making it say a party or nothing was the crystal embroidered applique detailed flower that added to the beauty of the asymmetric hem.

Keeping it both cute and sexy, is a very Disha thing. And, fabulously so, we also spotted Christian Louboutin's holographic t-strap stilettos and mini square-shaped arm candy. Having skipped a necklace, she settled on a bracelet and circular earrings with single stones each. We're absolute fans of her eye makeup which had small rhinestones stuck and further elevated with purple shimmer. her hair was styled into pretty waves all placed on one side.

Here's a question, does the dress strike a resemblance to that Ariana Grande's? The coolest fashion police, Diet Sabya brought this to the internet's notice. Singer and songwriter, Ariana Grande rocked the same to the Mixtape Medley showdown where she was seen performing beside Kelly Clarkson.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

