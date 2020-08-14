Disha Patani to Deepika Padukone: 5 Bollywood approved ways to wear mesh 

A trend that comes and goes, perfect for all seasons, is the mesh trend. Take a look at how the top actresses have been wearing it.

Leather and lace are two of the sexiest trends ever. Both give off equal amounts of spunk and edginess and are popular among every single celebrity. They are also not too difficult to carry off. But another trend that has made its way through, and is slightly trickier to carry out, is the mesh trend. It has evolved and made its way from fun dresses to gym wear, in just a matter of years.

Despite it not being easy to pull off, it is gaining quite a lot of attention from fashionistas and bloggers. Take a look at how the hottest B-town celebs have been styling it.

Always on-trend, sported a full mesh dress that showed off her skin on the top half which then opened up into a simple black skirt. Poker-straight hair and black pumps completed her look.

showed off her toned figure in a black mesh monokini. The swimsuit was perfectly cut out with the mesh part linking the top and bottom halves together. Black aviators completed her look.

Kiara Advani raised the temperature in a black mesh crop top. The high-neck style mesh fabric was attached to a bustier black material with a criss-cross pattern on it. A glam, full-face makeup with filled-in brows, pink lips and loads of highlighter completed her look.

Kriti Sanon styled her look in the most conventional and popular way, that mesh is being worn today. She wore it in the form of a crop top to complete her athleisure look, perfect for gymming.

also rocked a mesh dress for an event. She looked like the perfect girl-next-door in the black bodycon dress beneath the oversized mesh number. Styled with simple black pumps and a minimal glam look, we love how she looked from head-to-toe.

Not just mesh, but the fabric in the classic black shade is yet another thing these actresses seem to favour! What are your thoughts on this? Who according to you looked the best in it? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Aishwarya Rai: All celeb approved ways to wear wine hued outfits this fall

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×