Disha Patani defines chic supremely in a ruched top, ripped jeans, and Louis Vuitton bag: Yay or Nay?

If casual outfits have always been your thing, we'll guess that you consider these as your travel buddies as well. Do you rely on these fits to make a cool impression even when there is no sight of bling? Well, we get the denim girl vibe. With the pandemic lashing out all of its avatars also known as variants, restrictions to move out and about are in effect now. But, if you've made a promise to keep yourself safe and made vacation plans already, here's a reference that's too edgy and knows how to bring the hot energy to your OOTD.

Disha Patani's latest airport look has the component of chic in it and it's the match your style was looking for, trust this outfit to hit every detail of a doubt that exists in your mind from looking fly to sticking to your body exceptionally and redefining comfort. The Malang actress picked out a brown ribbed top with a deep neckline that entailed a flair of prettiness with the ruched detail and as seen, the starlet has tucked in the drawstrings to lock it up from flying free, looks good and how can we even complain when she knows her game too damn well?

The 1992 born girl combined this full-sleeved number with blue ripped jeans. She got the heat with it and that's exactly what winter fashion needs the most. Disha didn't stop herself from making it a slightly sporty look, Adidas sneakers painted in triple shades are proof. We see a swankier accessory in the form of Louis Vuitton's multi pochette accessoires, the cross-body bag with a pink jacquard strap, and mini coin purse which she wore as a shoulder bag. The Radhe star loves to go entirely on-board with accessories and so we did get a glimpse of her black sunglasses, pink mask, and a silver neck chain with a flower pendant. How gorgeous blow-dried and voluminous her tresses are?

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Man Crush Monday: 6 Times Ranveer Singh proved velvet outfits are eternally elegant and look perfectly gold