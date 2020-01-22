Disha Patani does sporty right in a burgundy ensemble by Ivy Park: Yay or Nay?

The leggy actress picked out a high-low dress to promote her upcoming film Malang. Check it out.

is all pumped up for her latest release. Malang features a huge star cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemmu and Disha Patani in leading roles. This will be the actress's next film after M S Dhoni: An Untold Story where she starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress who is known for her fit body and stylish looks, gave us quite a look today as she promoted her film.

Known for her athleisure style, the actress didn't shy away from showing off her personal style. She opted for a burgundy coloured bodycon dress by Beyonce's brand Ivy Park's collaboration with Adidas. The high-low dress hugged her body and showed off her curves in the high-low number that began high at her thigh and ended just above her knee. The outfit also featured mesh sleeves. The zip at her neck was zipped open, giving her breathing space in the tight number. She paired this with ankle-length black lace-up boots with kitten heels for a more rugged edgy look.

Her makeup was all about the glam with dazzling pink eyeshadow over a flawless base and just enough detailing around her eyes. Neutral lips and blush pink cheeks and filled-in brows completed the actress' look.

Her luscious locks were styled into a loose, messy manner to give off a textured look.

We thought Patani looked absolutely stunning in the dress that only she could have pulled off! The colour complimented her skin tone and her makeup was done to perfection!

What are your thoughts on Disha's look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

