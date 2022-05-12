Disha Patani drops a style like its fabulous in a floral printed romper best for a date; Yay or Nay?

What's the prettiest of the pretty print as per the season's trend? Anything that appears floral is worth hopping onto. Spotted like a charm everywhere around, if there's one print that has stood the test of the time and continues to rule the fashion landscape, it has to be this pretty one. Summer is heating up and only breezy outfits are loved. As it is the star of every day, here's the style check you could go for.

Here's something Disha Patani approved of yesterday. If you were to ride the same cutesy power soon, pick this romper. Mini, comfortable, and a whole lotta on-fleek. It'll feel much like a second skin rather than an outfit you took to wear for five minutes. The Malang actress was spotted outside a salon in Mumbai dressed in a black ensemble that featured flowers in hues of red, yellow, and blue. It also featured a deep V-neckline, a collar, sleeves rolled up, and flared shorts. You know this one is for the books as it checks all the boxes of what makes an ensemble a stellar fit for breakfast, lunch, and date.

The 29-year-old rocked this with a Chanel white quilted shoulder bag that featured double straps. She also wore a gold chain and pink furry slip-on with two gold straps to style her up. Disha's minimalistic look was rounded off with her hair untied and makeup with just her eyebrows filled in and lips swipe on with a neutral-tone hue.



