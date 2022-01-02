Disha Patani heats up the airport in a blue crop top and ripped jeans: Yay or Nay?

Holidays are over and people are back at work amidst the rampant rise of Omicron. This suggests the stress-induced days may return and all we can do is crave for another December already (because, nothing like festivities and lengthy vacations). You can still stroll around maybe within the city limits and make it home before curfew. Well, finding joy in the simplest things can be comforting. So, what would be the ideal outfit you'd pick? It isn't difficult to master a statement-making look.

You can absolutely live out your style dreams. Because a fashion crazy will never be able to settle with something that fails to pack a punch. Whether you're planning to stick by the rules of staying cosy in this time of sweater weather or you want to keep it hot, bookmark this inspiration that's quite a playful and trendy look. Disha Patani was off to the Maldives last week, her go-to vacation hub, and the starlet is back in the country in her most stylish avatar. We saw her return with Tiger Shroff and guess what? The duo absolutely twinned and won. They chose blue as the colour theme and nailed their airport look in casuals.

The Malang actress picked out a sky blue sleeveless crop top that came with a deep neckline and paired it up with denim blue pants that rested right on her waist. Her midriff was left free and her jeans came with both distressed and ripped details. With winter still so effective, she had a black jacket with white stripes as a cover-up. She knotted it up around her waist and chose Adidas sneakers to bring in colour and a sporty edgy vibe to her travel look.

The 29-year-old added accessories like a chain, ring and black sunnies, but it's her Louis Vuitton shoulder bag with pink jacquard strap and a circular coin purse we love, abundantly. Her hair looked so breezy and pretty.

