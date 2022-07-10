Disha Patani keeps the summer cool going strong in a strappy crop top and denim cargo pants; Yay or Nay?

We've heard of crop tops all summer long and our ears still love its name. That is to say, we knew how to dress for the spotlight. We've reached July and monsoon dressing still feels like a new game we don't wish to try. But, you'll see us be constant admirers who'd wait for a reboot of what the past season would often bring into our days. The most-worn summer outfit, also known as a crop top. Excited to bare the belly again? Here's Disha Patani's bombshell look you so shouldn't miss.

The EK Villian Returns team has a string of promotions in line. Courtesy of the said movie and Disha is going big on playfully classy energy with her style. Her latest attention-grabbing look had her go cool in a yellow spaghetti top crop top which entailed lace embroidered detail attached to the scooped and plunging neckline. Its asymmetric structured hem was the highlight which got some oomph added with blue denim cargo pants.

There's always something edgy about Disha's outfits and here goes the tied-up detail on her ankles that came along with her low-waisted pants. She also wore a silver chain decked with charms to put a spiffy polish to her movie promotional look. While she showed us how to say check to a spot-on summer look which can now be yours for a date or girls' night out, her two-side wavy ponytails were the cute catch here. Her dewy makeup also included a peach pout, winged eyeliner, and groomed eyebrows.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week