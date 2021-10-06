Disha Patani looks like the black swan princess in her dress by Milla: Yay or Nay?

Many times Bollywood celebs wore some amazing outfits which were identical to Disney character looks. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kriti Sanon, everyone has created some similar looks. We just love to see such outfits and again, we have a similar looking attire.

looked like the black swan princess from the movie Swan Lake in her new look. Making her Bollywood debut with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, she made a place in hearts all. She has amazed us with her performances as well as her style within these few years. Her charm and charisma is what her fans adore.

The Radhe actress donned a strapless black tulle dress by Milla. The dress featured corset detailing from the bust with no sleeves and a full flare of net material down the waist. The tulle dress accentuated her body type and embraced her features as well. She looked no less than a dreamy princess.

She opted for no jewellery and let her dress do that talking. Disha did her own makeup with glitter nude eyeshadow, perfectly filled brows, bronzed face and glossy nude lips. We loved how she kept her side-swept waves open and parted to one side. The actress looks so pretty with her whole simple yet classy look.

Disha surely knows how to attain the limelight and shine out. We are in awe of her new princess look.

