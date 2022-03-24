Disha Patani looks romantic in a classic LBD that came with a trendy corset style tweak; Yay or Nay?

For Ek Villain Returns promotion last night Disha Patani made a stylish appearance along with Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor. Disha has carved a niche in being an excellent dancer and gym enthusiast who can also perform action roles in a convincing manner. The tall, beautiful and smart actress has got a unique taste in fashion that we love. She usually sports cosy sporty looks and has always been an ardent lover for athleisure styles who styles up in arm warms and cargo pants or shorts like no other. If it comes to party-ready looks she often rocks a bodycon number flaunting her envious curves. Last night too, Disha made an alluring appearance in her little black dress.

Disha Patani’s romantic look in a black dress was a complete show-stealer. Her mini dress featured off-shoulder sheer balloon sleeves, corset bodice and body-hugging ruched skirt. The corset bodice of her black dress gave it a Victorian-era touch blended with millennial style tweak. She teamed her snazzy black dress with matching heels and kept the look minimal. She ditched heavy accessories and styled up with simple tiny earrings and rings. Disha who loves to do her own makeup is always a stunner when it comes to the beauty department. She wore glam makeup featuring bold winged liner, contoured face, glossy nude lips and chrome eyeshadow. She left her voluminous mane in tousled curls and looked as gorgeous as ever.

We think Disha’s black corset mini dress is perfect for a date night. What do you think; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

