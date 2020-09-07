Disha Patani LOVES her camo pants: 3 Times she sported it in the form of stylish outfits

Known for her casual and sporty style, Disha Patani has a particular fondness for one particular print: camo prints! Check out how she styled it.

has made quite a mark in the Bollywood industry. The Baaghi actress has already done a number of films and is today known for her interest in fitness. Her toned body drives young girls too to be fit and look their best.

When at the airport or running errands or even to promote films, Disha always brings her fashion A-game. Her style is usually a mix of athleisure and comfortable outfits, making for a casual yet sporty look.

When it comes to style, one print that Disha has worn time-and-again and can't ever get tired of is the camouflage or military print. Take a look at 3 times she sported it.

While promoting Baaghi, Disha sported a pair of simple pair of baggy camo printed low-waist pants that she held up with a tan leather belt. White sneakers and a black tank top with the name of the film on it completed Patani's look. Her hair was styled into voluminous curls and added to the ook.

For the promotions of Malang, Disha opted for camo pants yet again, but in a rather unconventional shade! She picked out pink and grey pants with the military print on it and styled it with a simple white and pink crop top with a cut-out. Styled with purple Converse, Disha made a strong case for easy dressing. Her hair styled into beachy waves yet again added all the glamour to this look.

Making a strong case for off-duty dressing, Disha picked out a pair of camo printed jogger pants that she styled easily with an oversized baggy white tee and matching sneakers. Clicked by the paparazzi, Disha looked flawless with her messy wavy hair left loose, minimal makeup and peachy pink lips.

Which of Disha's 3 looks do you like best? Comment below and let us know.

