Disha Patani makes pink our favourite in a shimmery bikini and sheer flared pants: Yay or Nay?

We've given you enough scoop on what the fashion pack is up to this summer. Be certain that hot is the only language that's understood and if dolling up is your everyday business, allow us to take you through inspiration. We doubt you'll spot a book this season that'll suggest you can do without sheer ensembles and bikinis. Get that on beach babe mode already! Disha Patani dropped a bomb so fine, we are in a pink and shimmer state of mind.

Yes, the Baaghi 2 actress is back at it, and all we have to say is it just got extra spectacular. The 29-year-old picked out a shimmery pink see-through bikini designed with sheer fabric, a silver ring, and a halter-neck detail that had white pearls to charm it up a little more. This mesh attire was all about oomph as it was layered over a matching bikini. The diva left her toned midriff bare and sexy. You could totally get through your party by the beach look with regular bikini sets but how is your style any different from the rest playing tourists and party-goers? Ditch all things boring and opt for flared bottoms. This embellished number also had a mini skirt seated on it in a ruched pattern that created an overlap design as well.

Disha somehow manages to fit in a sporty vibe and so sneakers with a glittery touch came into this glam scene. She went for a heavily accessorised cute look with a silver chain that had a butterfly pendant, rings, bracelets, and earrings. Her eyelids too had a magical look on with a blend of purple and pink come together. Ah, those curls, fabulous is the only word we can think of.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Kiara Advani shows all the sunshine hues to spoil yourself to with dresses