Disha Patani to Nora Fatehi: 5 divas who made summer look better with their floral prints

Adorning floral prints in summers is nothing new to our sight but this year our Bollywood beauties have spotted this print with utmost glee. Floral prints emit feminine and romantic vibes that will catch everyone's attention. Our B-town queens are giving us the perfect cue to sport floral prints in the most versatile way possible. Let's unleash some of the favorite looks that our style icons flaunted with dainty floral prints this summer.

First off our girl-next-door, sports a very beachy and breezy attire in a funky floral co-ord set. The baggy set featured a pair of high-waist shorts and matching kimono-styled jacket layered over a white crop tank top. To add a hint of glam, she further accentuates the set with strappy heels and classic black shades.

What is floral even better with - Frills? The Kabir Singh actress was looking immaculate in a frilly floral co-ord set that raised the style quotient. The ankle-length seven-layered skirt adorned with a matching belt was paired with a draped bralet was flawlessly accessorised with classic gold hoops and strappy nude heels.

The Dilbar girl, Nora Fatehi was spotted twirling in a midi dress with dainty floral prints in bright summery colors. The sleeveless dress was detailed with a bold V-neckline and smock underbust detail. The silhouette of the dress added an easy-going vibe to Nora's attire. She elegantly teamed this outfit with a classy white handbag and nude pumps.

Giving maxi dresses another joyful spin, radiantly made heads turn. The passionate red colour of her outfit with a plunge neckline added an oomph factor to her style. The Baaghi actress kept it minimal by simply pairing the already flawless outfit with black sandals, doing justice to 'Less is More.'

got her brunch look on-point donning a pretty pink tiered mini dress, featuring a cinched neckline. The pink and red floral printed dress with billowy sleeves was well-designed for a perfect day-time look. She paired up this flowy mini dress with a designer handbag, strappy white flats and chunky aviators.

