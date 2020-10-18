  1. Home
Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi to Tara Sutaria: 5 Times celebs rocked white crop tops with blue jeans 

The two shades paired together never seem to go out of style and have made a soft spot in these celebrity's wardrobes. Take a look!
Mumbai
When it feels like you have nothing to wear, your closet is falling apart and you can't find an outfit that goes together, the one combination you can always fall back on is the white top and blue jeans one. Well, it seems like celebrities too fall back on the same idea! They opt for the simple combination of a white crop top paired with blue jeans to make for a casual yet chic look. Take a look at some of our favourites. 

Tara Sutaria 
The queen of crop tops, Tara Sutaria styled an off-shoulder ruffle crop top with high-waisted blue jeans. She topped this off with gingham printed stilettos and blue tassel earrings, with her hair styled into voluminous waves. 

Disha Patani 
Picking out a simple t-shirt style crop top, Disha styled hers with mid-rise denims and topped it off with a denim jacket. Blue block heels, stacked up accessories and her hair pulled into a high ponytail completed her look. 

Nora Fatehi 
Taking inspiration from Tara Sutaria, Nora picked out a strappy cold shoulder layered white crop top and styled it with mid-rise blue jeans. Pastel pumps and her hair styled into mermaid waves, completed the dancing queen's look. 

Deepika Padukone 
At the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika picked out a simple white tee and knotted it up in front to turn it into a crop top. She styled this with mid-rise blue jeans, nude pumps and gold accessories. Her hair too was styled into loose, glamorous waves to add some oomph to the look. 

Ananya Panday 
Keeping it simple yet casual, Ananya picked out a high-low white crop top that showed off her belly and styled it with blue distressed jeans. White sneakers and her hair styled in a messy way completed the diva's look. 

Which actress' basic style do you like best? Comment below and let us know. 

ALSO READ: Navratri 2020 Day 2: Katrina Kaif to Kriti Sanon: Orange hued outfit inspiration to take from celebrities

Credits :pinkvilla

