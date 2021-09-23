Disha Patani paired a peach tracksuit with Rs 2.5 Lakh Louis Vuitton crossbody bag at the airport: Yay or Nay?

seldom goes wrong with her style. From comfortable athleisure to elegant ethics, the 29-year-old Radhe actress has always managed to slay. Earlier today, Disha jet-setted off to Dubai in style and her airport look was all things trendy. An expensive Louis Vuitton crossbody bag, which is currently Patani's favourite luxury handbag brand, completed her look.

Pink is a colour that Disha can't seem to get enough of. From bags to dresses, bikinis, lehengas and even athleisure looks, this is the colour she swears by when all else fails. At the airport, the Malang actress stepped out in a peach-hued sweatsuit which included a cropped sweatshirt and a pair of matching high-waisted joggers.

The Baaghi 2 star did tone-on-tone dressing right by completing her look with a pair of matching peachy sneakers. What caught our eye though, was her hot pink sling bag from Louis Vuitton. The diva casually threw on the Calfskin Monogram embossed utility crossbody bag which costs 3,350 USD approximately, to complete her outfit. It converts to a total of Rs. 2,46,991.82 without taxes!

It certainly grabbed our eyeballs and added a pop of colour to the monotone look! With her luscious locks left free and a simple black face mask, Disha jet-setted off in style! What are your thoughts on her airport look? Would you invest in a bag like Disha's? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

