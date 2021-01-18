Disha Patani pairs her strapless bodysuit with a cropped turtleneck arm warmer Zara sweater: Yay or Nay?

As she stepped out in the city, Disha beat the chill with a winter look that only she could pull off!

The temperatures have been dipping low and everybody seems to be enjoying the pleasant weather - a break from the sweltering heat. Bringing out our favourite sweaters, comforters and woollen wear, to stay warm and cosy while enjoying a hot beverage, is what we've all been looking forward to.

Packing on the layers is something that Bollywood divas love doing as well! While loves her floral summer dresses, bikinis and spending time by the beach, she also manages to ace the winter look with total ease.

The actress stepped out today to run some errands in the city. Disha added a cosy spin to her otherwise well-stocked summer wardrobe to keep warm. She opted for a spotless pristine white strapless bodysuit with a sweetheart neckline that she styled with a pair of black jogger pants. Over this, Disha sported a cream Zara cropped arm warmer sweater with a turtleneck, to keep warm.

Disha topped off her look with simple white sneakers, a black face mask and her hair left loose and unstyled.

While this look isn't very easy to pull off, Disha managed to rock it with total ease, giving us a peek into her street style wardrobe!

The fuss-free look for us is a total yay! What are your thoughts on Disha Patani's lastest look? Do you like how she styled the outfit? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Shraddha Kapoor: When striped co ord sets were EVERY celeb's go to outfit

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×