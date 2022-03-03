Disha Patani proves all a spiffy girl needs is a black halter neck crop top and trousers: Yay or Nay?

To be in love with black ensembles is no fashion fad. Do you second this? Summer always comes with a hope of taking us on a bright and colourful ride, and then, there are the lovers of a monotone, say everything black, who find this mainstream hue pleasing all year round. If head-to-toe black is the kind of comforting and faultless look you prefer, here's a reference that will stop you from hunting for a cool girl's favourite black ensemble.

Disha Patani was snapped in the city dressed in casuals that had its own stress-free vibe. You may think that summer may have you sweating in black but not if your style leans towards the hotter, chicer, and nattier side. Need tips, feels like you've lost track of how to up your game? The 29-year-old picked out a tight-fitting crop top that came with a halter-neck detail which had a keyhole holding the top and the tie-up feature together. For her day out, she teamed this mini number with high-waist trousers that had her toned midriff bare. What truly makes the bottoms an ideal choice is that it doesn't stick tight rather brings a breezy look making it extra best to stroll around with.

Miss Patani rounded off her look with a single gold bangle, hoop earrings, and black slip-on that bore gold buckles. She left her wavy hair untied and the dye looked highlighted as the sun-kissed her. The Malang actress had her eyebrows drawn and her upper eyelids were lightly lined with black eyeliner.

Is this look a YAY or NAY?

