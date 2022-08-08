Disha Patani proves all things cool come in a crop top and cargo pants kind of a look; Yay or Nay?

Sometimes the easiest things to wear are right in our closets and how ignorant can we be and not appreciate the styling possibilities of these? Let's talk about a crop top which we cemented to be the most looked at in summers and worn likewise. It can still be the cool hype if you have pants to go with it. Need us to direct you sartorially? Humidity has no choice we guess, but we sure have some. From straight-fit denim to cargo pants, Disha Patani styles a crop top like no one else and here's proof.

The Ek Villain Returns actress has had variations of crop tops successfully tested and slayed. Looking trendy today is this white top with a hot hack. Cropped perfectly by her, yes, do you see what Disha did here? She picked out a monotoned mini-sleeved top and kept it mostly unbuttoned with just two worn tight and close. This deep V-neck top had a collar and curved-like designed hems. Disha teamed this number with sky blue cargo pants which had an elasticated high-waist and multiple pockets. Do you like an athleisure look? Here's how to spruce it up. Sporty sneakers and minimal accessories sealed up her OOTD.

Need another take? You'd also style your favourite crop top with mini skirts for that's a little too cute. Especially for brunch. With a crop top, you don't need an everyday uniform, there are ways to take it to the next level! Keep your hair down and untied and your makeup that does it a bit to not look over-the-top.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

