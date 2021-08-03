Disha Patani in a ribbed crop top and faux leather pants made us forget our ultra warm ensembles; Yay Or Nay?

The official leather weather isn’t the one we’re in right now, but who goes by the rules? A fashionista never follows them and swears by what feels and looks trendy with comfort as an important factor. While monsoon calls for cozy coats and cardigans, not everybody loves to don these every day because on certain days the sun stares right into your eyes. Why wait for summer to wear your favourite floral or ribbed outfits? So, regardless of your plans for the season, rekindle your sartorial success days, and experience them soon.

We spotted a celeb today who gave us a fresh inspiration on how to style your leather pants say with a fail-safe element?! who follows the floral, slip, bodycon dresses, and bikini route, was papped at an event for which she picked out beige high-waist faux leather pants and teamed it up with a wine hued ribbed knit sleeveless crop top that didn’t help us take our eyes off her toned abs. She kept it equal parts cool and snazzy. It’s an amazing choice when you want to keep it casual and do not want to take hours to make you looked dressed.

We all need a few accessories or can we say all that exists? Disha chose silver as the tone and donned dual neckpieces, a single bracelet, and stacked fingerings, that were seated perfectly. The one who knows this beautiful star can tell volumes about her penchant for makeup. She swears by glossy pink pout and here we see it again. With blushed cheeks, immaculately drawn eyebrows, and eyeliner, she made us copy this look asap. Can we say her voluminous mane never fails to steal the limelight? And, here it goes flawlessly brushed into waves. Her transparent strappy heels blended too with her OOTD.

What do you think about this look? Let us know in the comments below.

