Disha Patani’s green Yousef Aljasmi outfit temperatures at the Malang trailer launch; Yay or Nay?

With every passing day fashion has been evolving in and around the World. Bollywood clearly isn't behind. The are the main string back home which bridges the gap between runway fashion and high street styles. In the past decade, promotional styles and wardrobe has become a thing of its own. We see celebrities putting forth a side of themselves whenever they step out. Yesterday, was the trailer launch of one of the most anticipated films of the year, Malang in the city.

the female lead of the film was also present at the high end event. The stunner stepped out in an emerald green number by Yousef AlJasmi. Her outfit featured a halter neck with a deep sleeve cut-out and an asymmetrical thigh high slit cut out. She styled her look with brushed open crimped hair, deep filled in brows, soft pink lips and cheeks, deep green eyes and PVC strappy heels. There's no denying that Disha does look pretty, however, we are not completely sold with her look. Also, we had previously seen this outfit by the same designer in a mustard hue on who looked absolutely smashing in her ensemble!

What are your thoughts on Disha Patani’s outfit? Are you excited for Malang? The film is directed by Mohit Suri and features Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani , Kunal Kemmu, Elli AvVRam in leading roles. Malang is all set to release on February 7' 2020.

