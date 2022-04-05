Disha Patani sets our screen on fire in her sparkly little dress from Herin & Steve Madden heels; Yay or Nay?

We absolutely love Disha Patani’s collection of body-hugging dresses. In striking hues or offbeat styles, the actress knows how to flaunt her envious body the best with her snazzy fashion choices. While casual and breezy looks make her off-duty style, figure-flattering sensuous numbers are her go-to look for events and special occasions. Her recent look styled by Aastha Sharma got us drooling and here is how she styled it.

Disha Patani’s champagne-hued mini dress bore a sweetheart neckline and glittery polyester surface. The rhinestone embellished spaghetti strap gave the luxe factor to her Rs 1900 worth mini dress from Herin. Her sparkly mini dress oozed sensuous vibes and showed off her toned legs. The affordable look was teamed with expensive Steve Madden golden heels. Keeping the rest of her minimal, the Malang actress let her blingy dress win the spotlight. She flaunted her dewy face with subtle makeup featuring glossy red lipstick and shimmery smudged brown eyeshadow. She let her voluminous lock open and rounded off her style with a gold bangle on her left arm.

We think Disha’s glittery rhinestone embellished spaghetti strap mini dress is perfect for weekend clubbing and party nights. It's a winning choice to stand out from the crowd without going overboard as its neutral hue and sparkly base work together in amping up the glam factor. What are your thoughts on her chic look; Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif sport contrasting outfits at airport while heading back to the bay: Yay or Nay?