Disha Patani in sheer slit dress looks irresistibly striking; Yay or Nay?

With days of festivities, we understand you've only learned to fancy ethnic attire more than hot girl's party favourites. But, there's a way to step out of the desi game hangover and dresses can help you do that even if your heart is stuck to already worn outfits. Disha Patani's sensuously dazzling sheer dress is currently at the top of our minds.

We’re sure you don’t need us to convince you to own a similar dress. Doesn’t it look the best? A black sheer outfit is pretty seen that and worn multiple times one but something colourless and transparent enough to make you look like a bombshell is the outfit that can get you in the mood to party all night. To replicate the diva vibes, here are the details you need to know. Feminine, gorgeous, and so very spiffy is Disha’s slit dress that featured patterns embellished with copper-gold sparkly details. She donned the scintillating sleeveless dress over a black strapless bodysuit that came with a plunging neckline. As it sat too sexy on the starlet enough to accentuate her curves, we didn’t stop eyeing the details like the slit.

Showing us literally how to be too hot to handle, the Malang actress didn’t skimp on her makeup. Has she ever done that? She did the makeup of her pretty face all by herself yet again. A glossy pout and glittery eyelids are so very Disha and that’s her signature makeup look. Her hairdo gave us a beach vibe with curls that looked as fabulous as her.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

