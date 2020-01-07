Disha Patani steps out in a breezy pink dress & that’s what you should be wearing for your next date night

Disha Patani will soon be seen in Malang. The film co-stars, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvVRam. Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and is all set to release on 7th February 2020.

The paparazzi culture has made its way in our country in the past few years and there’s no getting rid of it. Be it airport, gym, events or dining places, celebrities are being chased and spotted almost everywhere. The trend has literally paved the way for all the airport and gym looks that have now become such a huge obsession. certainly is one of the most spotted celebrities in the glamour and entertainment industry. The stunner stepped out in the city last night serving us yet another look.

Yesterday was a special day for Disha as it was the trailer launch of her soon to be released film, Malang. Post the trailer launch in the afternoon, the stunner stepped out in the night yet again. Disha was seen wearing a simple pastel pink short dress. Her outfit featured noodle straps, a deep plunging neckline and ruffles on the hemline. She styled her look with open messy crimped hair, filled in brows, deep brown smokey eyes, dewy makeup, brown nude lips and golden slip ons. We like that the look is extremely simple and minimal. Patani sure does pull off the look brilliantly

Credits :PINKVILLA

