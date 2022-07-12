Disha Patani in a strapless gown shows how to enter a party like a bombshell; Yay or Nay?

Gowns are certainly not the most-talked-about ensembles anymore. It's raining out there but can we ignore what a party freak we can be? Sometimes we just love to stretch its adaptability and make it work for wedding parties as well. New plans can be made soon because there's hot energy that's due to come your way. Disha Patani was out today to promote Ek Villian Returns and guess what happened? She doled out a saucy glam of a look that is not lost on us.

Fine wine! That's how we like our style to look at all times. Classic, timeless and beautiful. She served it today like the one who does no wrong with fashion and that was a whole lotta oomph to behold. We can't complain because both the shade and embroidery spread looked significantly flattering. Call it the Disha effect, we can't stop drooling! The 30-year-old looked stunning in a maroon strap-free dress which was designed with net fabric and was alluringly embroidered with floral patterns. Its plunging neckline spiked up the sensuous quotient it carried and it also boasted sequin embellishments.

It had a beige fabric that shadowed its outer sheer layer making the floor-length attire look its whole. Disha's OOTD was sure a work of love that sparkled with tear-drop earrings, multiple rings, and a bracelet. She looked like an absolute charmer with a wavy hairdo, glossy lips, shimmery eyeshadow, and eyeliner that matched her ensemble.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

