Disha Patani takes a trendy route and shows off her toned body in chic athleisure at the airport; Yay or Nay?

Disha Patani keeps things casual and comfy as she walks out of the airport lobby in style. Check it out

For the last few months, all we’ve seen is work from home clothing and people dressing up (half) for a zoom call. From red carpet appearances to festive fashion and airport looks, the pandemic has taken away even these smallest of things. The fashion industry has taken on the biggest hits and now that things are starting to get back to normal, so are the celebrity sightings.

Yesterday, we spotted looking her flawless best in comfy athleisure. The actress picked out a pair of mint green joggers that fit her like a glove. The flared joggers were styled with a plain white cropped tank top that showed off her toned midriff. While we know that Disha has two sides when it comes to fashion - sultry girly and tomboy and looks like she chose the latter for her travel.

Keeping the sporty vibe alive, the actress styled the look with a green baseball hat while leaving her long mane down in soft waves. She ditched her makeup and covered her face with a black mask. Completing the look, Patani picked out a pair of chunky sneakers that further added a sporty touch. Over the last few months, the actress has showed us numerous ways to kill it with athleisure wear and this look is yet another addition to the list.

What are your thoughts about her airport look? Comment below and let us know.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Fashion Faceoff: Ananya Panday or Katrina Kaif: Who wore the tie dye safety pin closure sweater better?

Credits :viral bhayani

Share your comment ×