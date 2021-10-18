Disha Patani in a vest sweater and cargo pants showed how to pull off a colour blocking style; Yay or Nay?

Sporty chic style on fleek. Sounds a lot like you? If you're forever excited to slip into something that can get you ready easily and make you put away pajamas, we get that you're digging for something way cooler, comfier and cosier. If you're all game to kick your style a level higher, we have an outfit inspiration that's quite fun to try.

Actress Disha Patani probably has a doctorate certificate in acing her style be it with corset dresses, shorts, mini dresses or Anarkali, there are lots of non-fussy notes to jot down and keep experimenting with. She was photographed recently with Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff, dressed all chilled out with colour-blocking done right. The Malang actress spewed an impactful look in hues that appeared through a maroon V-neck ribbed number which was folded in to make for a short top mimicking a cropped look. She teamed the vest sweater with high-waisted orange denim cargo pants. If you’ve covered yourself far too long in monochrome outfits, this one is great to start with. That’s how you give life to your everyday street style.

Disha complemented her OOTN with a blush pink bucket hat that sat cute on her open tresses and a mini shoulder bag that came with a chain strap. Sneakers and a black mask had her look locked. This non-stuffy look is best for anyone who needs a touch of fall in their style game. Go ahead and play it up with wristbands if you feel like it.

Is this look a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: When celebs showed neon green jackets are the hottest picks ever