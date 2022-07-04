Disha Patani in a white mini tiered dress proved the summer side of glam life is here again; Yay or Nay?

What if we told you, it's still the dress season? Monsoon is flexing some rains and not all fashionistas are the ones to sit super cool. So, what are we hinting at? Dresses no doubt read too summer-perfect but do we understand the term perfection anymore? Just like how wearing black dresses in the hot season raises eyebrows but do these fail to look fabulous? We love a dress now and this one is too cute to miss. Disha Patani and her easy style are for the book. We said it again and we won't stop saying it!

The Ek Villian Returns actress takes no off day from fashion. Have you seen any instances? Spotted out and about in shorts, track pants, midriff-baring tops, floral printed rompers, and dresses, she's got something sexy up her sleeves and this dress which wore as she went shopping, is what an effortlessly pretty look is made up of.

Disha was pictured outside a store in a strappy white dress with smocked detail on the bust and the flare attached to it opened into a lovely flare in a tiered pattern. This mini-ensemble counted on minimal styling as it did all the head-turning work. The 30-year-old kept her OOTD simple with no jewellery and just white slides which had printed detail. She groomed and drew her eyebrows and her hair was kept untied, natural, and well-voluminised.

