Disha Patani's airport style in a cropped tee and cargo pants defined cool fashion hits in green; Yay or Nay?

We're still in the cool summer fashion league. The one that feels like styling any look equals as easy as pie. Take a single browse or multiple through the internet, crop tops are winning the most as the fashion set is wearing these on takes after takes. There's no stopping anybody who loves comfort and prioritises the flatter factor. Nothing beats an outfit that can complement your style mood and your body. Just as Disha Patani offered a case as she was spotted at the airport. Look details follow!

The Malang actress has an undeniable style power. So edgy and sexy at all times, she always knows how to bring the cool in athleisure wear. Her uber-sporty looks definitely come in handy when you're not in the search for all things OTT. Her today's super fresh and green look is worth to be raved about.

The 29-year-old picked out a laurel green tee, ultra-tight with short sleeves, crew-neck and typography printed detail in white. Cropped tops are famous for leaving your midriff bare and giving the ultimate flex, as seen above. Disha styled her travel fit with baggy moss green cargo pants, which boast a good storage space. Look at those six pockets. How many are too many, though?

With sports shoes, gold-framed black sunnies, and a single chain with a pendant, the Radhe actress rounded out her OOTD. She arrived unmasked and gave us a glimpse of her makeup which included pink lipstick, dewy skin, and filled-in eyebrows. Disha's brown-dyed hair was left down with a side part. Feels like a coffee run is due? Go get ready for one!

