Disha Patani's chic day was all about a mini puff-sleeved dress styled with brown boots; Yay or Nay?

Humid and can't keep calm? That's why you need a dress to give you a chill pill of a fashion dose. Summer shouldn't ideally enter back into our lives anytime soon but dresses and we go together like glue. Disha Patani's latest look is serving so much nostalgia, looks like old is where our heart is, let's admire vintage and balmy days in equal measure now. A little white dress is here and on our agenda is glamour. Up for it? Totally? Let's go decode mode!

It's rainy but sorry monsoon, we can't be bothered. Just like the show must go on, Disha is out promoting Ek Villain Returns like a diva. And, today it sure is the day for white as her co-star, Tara Sutaria decked up in a coordinated set. The ultra-fashion day had the former dressed in a mini dress which entailed an embossed texture on the bustier bodice.

Make this your date outfit for the super charming puff sleeves, gathered ruffles placed in tiers close to the hem and the scalloped plunging neckline are all the statement-making highlights. We're a fan of it as she did an uber-cool and edgy justice with brown leather boots. Looks like Bollywood starlets are bringing back the boots trend and it's looking spot-on. Disha's OOTD was styled with dangle earrings, rings, a chain with a single pendant, and a hair accessory that beautified her high wavy-textured ponytail. The 30-year-old had winged black eyeliner and red lipstick which looked pretty just like her matching nail art.

