Disha Patani's mini bodycon brown dress is stylishly right for a no-frills date look; Yay or Nay?

Change is good, say pulling off a summer look in the monsoon. You don't need a jacket to make a statement, just saying. Allow us to show you a dress that needs no hyped-up introduction but rather the hue to steal your heart. Did you already draw a picture of yourself in this dress and all that you'd complement your look with? Going right on the track we see. Parties and date invites will pop up your way before you know it, so here's a short and sweet dress as donned by Disha Patani.

Paint it, brown baby! It's looking good and gorgeously fine. All the mini dresses, where are you at? You don't deserve to be shelved away from us. We need you glam thing. Out and about under the rainy showered roof, the Ek Villian trio-crew was spotted in full style force to promote their movie. Disha rocked a monotone brown body-hugging dress, our eyes are now glued to the fit.

It looks so custom-made-like, this is the right steal to look like a million bucks. The square-neckline ensemble also had twisted and curved straps. It's giving on-fleek and there's no said rule for you to stick to the same colour code from head-to-toe. Breaking this and slaying it, are the 30-year-old's white ankle-strapped stilettos, gold accessories such as stacked rings, hoop earrings, and a bracelet. Disha's voluminous hair was brushed into a side part with textured waves that looked pretty. Her makeup was simple with peach glossy lips, gap-free brows, and black winged eyeliner.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

