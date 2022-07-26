Disha Patani's pastel anarkali suit is a pretty desi look served beautifully right; Yay or Nay?

Thank god it's July. Does it matter though? We're glad the wedding season never lasts. It's an eternal activity, one exists and the next is already in the pipeline. So, how many ensembles do you think need to see the light of day and night? Not too many if you have the right ones picked and stored just like Disha Patani made one recently. Take note of this sartorial ace as it reads timeless and you will love it before you know it.

It's definitely the Ek Villain Returns season. Just like how sarees and lehengas have been on-trend for years now, anarkali suits have gained their royal share of reputation. Pastels were widely sampled in spring, Disha has proved these eye-soothing hues will keep you covered with glam which is to say in fabulous company. This green three-piece combo was donned by the star for her movie promotions which is on an all-out, full-force phase.

If you've kept a close tab on her outfits over the past weeks, it was all reserved for corset tops, mini plunging neckline dresses, scarf tops, and skirts. We did see a Falguni Shane Peacock saree too and this recent number is the second to join the ethnic number. As a wedding guest, you can pair your strappy A-line kurta with straight-fit pants and a sheer dupatta.

Her kurta had a deep neckline, a flowy silhouette, panels, and an embroidered gold border. This artsy job of zari was beautifully spread onto her entire ensemble. This golden glam attire looks best for a daytime event which can also include embroidered juttis, jhumkas, rings, and bangles. Style your side-parted hair into a straight and wavy one and also add glossy makeup to finish off your look.

